CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Usually only one student-athlete is presented the Honda Athlete of the Week award, but this week there is five…and they all just happen to be State Champions.

Five area wrestlers took first place at the State Wrestling Tournament this season in Huntington.

Winning first place is nothing new to three of the wrestlers, but the other two won for the first time this season.

Hear what it takes to be a champion from all five state title holders.