SHINNSTON, W.Va. - Now-former Lincoln softball pitcher Madilyn Andrick was named our Honda Athlete of the week on May 15, after signing with Fairmont State to continue her softball career at the collegiate level.

Andrick helped lead the way in an impressive season for the Lady Cougars, striking out 172 batters in the circle, and hitting at a .436 clip in the batter's box.