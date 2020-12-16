Honda Athlete of the Week: Bridgeport’s Braelynne Sandreth

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – COVID-19 impacting every fall athlete’s season but one athlete didn’t let that stop her from accomplishing her goals and that’s why Braelynne Sandreth is our Honda Athlete of the Week.

Bridgeport girls soccer forward Braelynne Sandreth had a stand out senior season.

Sandreth did what she likes to do best on the pitch which is score and win.

In fact, she won a lot. The Indians finished the regular season with a 0 in the loss column but Sandreth expected this from her team.

“I was expecting us to go undefeated because I know that we had a lot of talent this year,” Sandreth said.

Not only did she lead the lady Indians to an undefeated regular season but they also repeated as sectional champions after blanking Buckhannon-Upshur 5-0.

“It did feel good to win sectionals. We struggled winning sectionals my first two years when I was a freshman and sophomore. Then last year we won our sectionals and then this year we won sectionals so it was nice to win it,” Sandreth said.

Now back to her scoring, Sandreth found the back of the net 21 times this season for the Indians leading her to break the Bridgeport High School scoring record for most goals in a career.

Sandreth finished her high school soccer career with 67 goals to leave her mark in the Indians history book.

“I honestly didn’t think I was going to get it because of Covid because it took away like eight games but in the Preston game I knew I had five goals left to get the record but I knew it’s hard to score that much. But we only had like two semi-easy games left but once I scored the third one I kind of realized ‘oh I think I can get this and then finally getting the fifth one’ with all of my teammates helping me and my coach letting me stay in to get the goals. It felt really nice. It was exciting,” Sandreth said.

The season didn’t play out how Sandreth and her team had hoped as they fell in the regional final to Wheeling Park and with Covid wiping out quite a few games.

But Sandreth has plenty of positive memories to look back on. She has this to say to her younger teammates hoping they will continue her love of winning.

“Just make sure you lead the team and be understanding, be nice to everyone. Really just take it seriously. I mean it’s fun at most times but like you want to win you don’t want to goof around all the time. Take practice seriously and everything just so you have a good season,” Sandreth said.

As of now Sandreth doesn’t know her college plans, but has the rest of her senior year left at Bridgeport.