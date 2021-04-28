Honda Athlete of the Week: East Fairmont’s Blake Boyers

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – A name that’s been frequently talked about during the past week is East Fairmont’s Blake Boyers and he’s been named our Honda Athlete of the Week.

Boyers accomplished something no on else in the Bees wrestling program has ever done- win four state wrestling titles.

He won his fourth state title to cap off his high school wrestling career just last week after beating his opponent by a 3-0 decision.



“Still hard to believe. Still surreal. I’ve been working for the goal since I was a little kid, it’s been my dream since I was little kid so to finally accomplish it is amazing,” Boyers said.

Now his name is in the East Fairmont history books, setting the bar as high as possible for future wrestlers. Boyers feels honored to be at the top of the school’s program.





“To be part of such a historic program and to be one of the icons of it is pretty crazy to me. I grew up watching all of the great wrestlers throughout the past 20 years my dad’s been coaching. I’ve been watching all of them wrestle and to be remembered as one of the best ones is kind of crazy to me,” Boyers said.

All of his success was fulfilled beside his father, Adam Boyers, who doubles as his head coach.

The Boyers have been through the many highs, few lows and everything in between during his wrestling career together.



“It’s everything. He’s been there for me since I was a little kid, you know he’s been the guy that’s been there for me whenever I needed help. He’s been there more than anyone on and off the wrestling mat and I really couldn’t have done it without him,” Boyers said.

And while Boyers graduates this Spring, leaving his huge legacy behind at East Fairmont High School, he will always be cheering on his fellow Bees.



“I couldn’t have done it without them. To all of the younger East Fairmont wrestlers out there just stick with it. You really can accomplish anything you want you just have to work hard at it and stay focused,” Boyers said.