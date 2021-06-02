Honda Athlete of the Week: East Fairmont’s Cole Peschl

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – This week’s Honda Athlete of the Week is East Fairmont’s Cole Peschl after an impressive season on the mound for the Bees.

Peschl did what not many high school pitchers can say they’ve done…and he did it twice. The Bees pitcher threw two no-hitters in 18 strikeouts against Liberty and 14 against Frankfort.

“My slider has been working really well this year and the fastball has gotten a little bit faster since working in the off season. When I get to that last or second to last out or that last inning I just go out there and take a deep breath and just tell myself keep doing what you’re doing and you’ll be alright,” Peschl said.

Add those to the 100 strikeouts and counting for the pitcher this season- a goal he wasn’t even looking to reach.



“That was a pretty cool thing to do. When the season started I never really had the goal to throw 100 this season, it was just do as much as I can to help my team win and when I got to 97 and I went to throw that Buckhannon game I was just hoping I could get three that game and get to that 100 mark,” Peschl said.

But nonetheless, a special moment for Peschl. Especially to surpass 100 K’s in front of his family, friends and all of East Fairmont Nation.





“It meant a lot to be able to throw it at home and have everybody there. A couple of people that I didn’t expect to show up showed up to come see that 100 so that was awesome to see that support there,” Peschl said.

Peschl ended up throwing way over 100 K’s in that game. He pitched a one-hitter with 14 strikeouts in the Bees win over Buckhannon-Upshur.

And of course an arm like that doesn’t go unwatched. Peschl is heading to the University of Charleston where he will be on the mound for the Golden Eagles Baseball team.





“The coaches are what really pulled me to the program. It’s just a real family feel and I went down there and saw the campus and I just felt at home down there,” Peschl said.

There’s still more in the tank before Peschl leaves the Bees and high school ball behind.





“I’d like to win the sections. Win the sections this week and then after that just prepare to go down to Charleston. I have got a couple weeks of travel baseball with Ohio Elite and then I think it’s two months and then I’ll go down to Charleston in August,” Peschl said.