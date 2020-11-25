Honda Athlete of the Week: Gage Michael and Kieshawn Cottingham

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Two athletes stood out on the gridiron Friday night and they both play for the Fairmont Senior Polar Bears. Both Kieshawn Cottingham and Gage Michael are our Honda Athletes of the Week.

Fairmont Senior faced Independence in the quarterfinal round of the playoffs this past Friday.

The Polar Bears trailed by a touchdown until Cottingham and Michael turned it up and led their squad to a 43-15 win over the Patriots.

Kent State commit Gage Michael started the charge in the first quarter with a touchdown tying the game up at 8.

“We were able to run the ball consistently. I mean that whole second half, I think the first drive was mainly on the ground. We made a point at halftime that in order to win this game we were going to have to run the ball and do it effectively and that’s what we were able to do,” Michael said.

But what he did in this game put his name in the history books. Michael rushed for 145 yards and one score on top of going 6 for 12 passing with another touchdown to go down in Fairmont Senior football history as the first ever player to surpass 8,000 total career yards.

“Yeah we had a lot of great athletes, student athletes who came through Fairmont Senior and to hold this record is very special. Breaking these records is never on my mind honestly. I just want to win every week, do the best that I can and we’re moving onto the semifinals and that was our goal so happy we were able to accomplish that,” Michael said.

In the second quarter of the game, the Polar Bears needed a spark to take the lead and Kieshawn Cottingham was that guy. He scored a touchdown before the half to give the Polar Bears a lead at the break then scored three more to give FSHS the lead they never lost.

“It’s kind of like falling pieces in a puzzle. It just fit together. After the first touchdown, a hole started opening and everything came together. My team has been depending on me all year and I’ve just been waiting for my time to just go for my goal and that was four touchdowns in a game,” Cottingham said.

So two athletes with goals accomplished but their biggest goal of the season lies next week.

The Polar Bears face Bluefield for the fourth consecutive year in the playoffs in the semifinals this upoming Saturday. Winner gets a spot in the state final.











