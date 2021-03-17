Honda Athlete of the Week: Lewis County’s Olivia Krinov

SOUTH WESTON, W.Va. – Our Honda Athlete of the Week is Lewis County High School girls basketball senior Olivia Krinov.

Not only is Krinov a captain on the LCHS girls basketball team, but she also leads the team in other ways like in scoring and rebounding.

“Heading into every game, rebounds to me are just as important as points and I don’t typically keep track of any of that on the floor so afterwards it’s nice to know that I do that because that’s what I’m trying to do every time,” Krinov said.

Krinov averages 18 points and 11 rebounds per game for the Minutemaids.

She shows her dominance on the hardwood through double-doubles. Krinov has recorded a double-double with with points and rebounds in six out of the Minutemaid’s last seven games this seson.

“Rebounds are basically like a chance to score on both ends of the floor to me. Because you just get a rebound on the opposite end and it’s just another possession for you so they’re just as important in my mind,” Krinov said.

Krinov and her fellow senior team captain Emma Cayton compliment each other nicely on the basketball court. She says their cohesiveness can be attributed to their many years of playing basketball together.

“Emma and I have been playing basketball together for a long time. People always say we just know where each other is on the floor, we know where everyone is, but like us two we are always linked together on the floor and we always just know where each other is. We’ve been playing basketball for so long we’ve actually played on travel teams together. We just really connect and every season everybody always mentions something that we work well together and we really do,” Krinov said.

Earning a ticket to the state tournament in Charleston is always a goal for high school basketball teams but the Minutemaids have fallen short in the past couple of years.

Krinov said it’s not only her goal but also the team’s as a whole and she thinks this is the year they can get there.

“Our goal every year is to make it to states and I feel like every single year I’ve been here we get so close and we just miss it. So my personal goal was for the team’s goal which is the same for every year almost for every team, but is to make it to states. We just need that extra bit to get there every year and this is the year that I think we can do it,” Krinov said.

Krinov and the Minitemaids have a tough test ahead as they square off against North Marion on Wednesday night.