Honda Athlete of the Week: Madilyn Andrick

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – Now-former Lincoln softball pitcher Madilyn Andrick was named our Honda Athlete of the week on May 15, after signing with Fairmont State to continue her softball career at the collegiate level.

Andrick helped lead the way in an impressive season for the Lady Cougars, striking out 172 batters in the circle, and hitting at a .436 clip in the batter’s box.

“It’s the most wins we’ve had since I’ve been here. I wish we could’ve won sectionals, of course, but (the year) was great. Starting with only nine girls – that’s all we’ve had all season. It’s been quite a trip and a journey, and I’m proud of all of them and how we’ve come along.”

Lincoln head coach Yancey Weaver said maybe the biggest difference in Andrick from her freshman to senior season was her confidence, which soared over her four years. Her leadership also became more evident over time.

“She got the WVSSAC Sportsmanship Award. It suits her. She’s been a leader on and off the field. She’s our class president. And well-deserved. I’ve very happy that I got that award. She works hard for what she’s accomplished and I look for her to accomplish a lot more.”

Andrick was also one of the leaders in the Horns Down movement, which became a rallying cry for the Lady Cougars.

“It’s unforgettable. I hope it continues as a tradition and that everyone enjoys it as much as our class has. … Horns down.”