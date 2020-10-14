Honda Athlete of the Week: University’s Caroline Kirby

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – University High School cross country stand out Caroline Kirby is our Honda Athlete of the Week.

Kirby recently announced her commitment to run XC and track and field at Syracuse University.

Beyond excited to announce my commitment to run Division 1 Cross Country and Track at Syracuse University! Thank you to my coaches, teammates, friends and family for making this amazing opportunity possible! Can’t wait for the next chapter! 🍊🤍 #GoOrange pic.twitter.com/Cwc5FJHOSq — Caroline Kirby (@carolinekirbyyy) October 9, 2020

Kirby narrowed down her top three schools to Syracuse, Tennessee and Kentucky. After visiting the campus with her family and extensive conversations with SU’s XC coach and team, Kirby knew running for the Orange is what she wanted.

“Just going from the conversations I had with the coach and the team, they are extremely dedicated and extremely motivated to pursuing that next level. and just me from a young age wanting to run collegiately and wanting to take my athletic career and my academic career to the next level, just having that motivation that they have not only through athletics but also to academics is just something that I was super drawn to and something that I really wanted in a program,” Kirby said.

Her accolades speak for themselves. Kirby helped lead UHS to two state cross country titles, she is a three-time All-State runner for the Hawks’ cross country team and a two-time All-State runner for the Hawks’ track and field team.

Kirby has also been ranked the No. 1 female cross country runner in the state of West Virginia for the past four years according to Mile Split.

Kirby credits much of her success to the UHS cross country program.

“I can’t even say enough good things about university cross country. From coach Ed and all of my teammates from the past and even my teammates this year they just motivate me to be the best version of myself on all aspects and I feel like without them I would not be the runner I am today,” Kirby said.

Before heading off to run Division I cross country and track and field, Kirby has some business to take care of during her final year at UHS.

“Hopefully senior year we’re going to bring home another state title and individually I would love to be a four time all state in cross country that’s something that I’ve really been striving towards and really have been working towards and that’s something that I am hoping to achieve,” Kirby said.

You can find Kirby somewhere on the run preparing for the quickly approaching cross country postseason.