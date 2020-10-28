Honda Athlete of the Week: University’s TT Brooks

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – After his three-touchdown performance in the Hawks’ win over Preston Friday night, University football star receiver Tracy Brooks is our Honda Athlete of the Week.

TT Brooks didn’t have a normal senior football season. With the Hawks first four games wiped out due to the Covid-19 pandemic and its effects on Monongalia County, Brooks knew he had to make every game he was able to play count.

“Once we found out we were going to get a game, we were like this could be our last, so we just played like it was our last game. Thank God we’ve gotten four so far, and we just treat every game like it’s our last,” Brooks said.

He showed what he could do in Friday’s win against Preston. Brooks scored three touchdowns in the second quarter alone to set UHS’s tone and give them the lead they never lost.

“My mom actually just came down and was like this is your last game on this field as a senior this is your last home game like you guys can’t go out like this. We started out slow in the first half, so I was like we gotta turn it up so I told Chase let’s turn it up and that’s what he did, he got it out there to me,” Brooks said.

The combination of it being Brooks’ senior season, the transition to a spread offense, and Brooks really just having fun playing made the difference this season, and Hawks head coach John Kelley noticed the change in the senior’s play as well.

“Well, he woke up last year probably with about three games to go and then all of a sudden was a major factor and then, of course, with us switching into the spread offense this year, we knew he’d be a big part of it. But I mean, he has just jumped off the page. I mean, not only statistically, but he’s like the leader of the pack for our receivers; we’ve got a good group of receivers. I mean, he’s loose, he’s funny he’s the guy who gets us up, and he’s the guy that keeps us under control,” Kelley said.

As coach Kelley said, the spread really fits Brooks and his QB1 Chase Edwards. Brooks has nine passing touchdowns in just four games.

“I look at the guy across from me, and I just tell myself he can’t guard me. And I just I do what I do, look back at Chase, he sees me if I got one yard on my guy he knows I’m going to catch the ball, so he just gets it up there,” Brooks said.

Brooks and his Hawks have two more regular-season games scheduled before they hopefully make a run in the playoffs this season.