Honoring Black History: Buckhannon native Ace Mumford

Story by Dillon Gaudet

BUCKHANNON, W.Va. – Ace Mumford’s story isn’t widely known, but the Buckhannon-native made important steps forward in the college football world.

He’s a sports icon many in the Mountain State may not know that has a lasting legacy in the college football world.

Arnett “Ace” Mumford was born in Buckhannon on November 26th, 1898.

At the age of seven, Mumford’s family moved to Parkersburg, where he went on to graduate from the all-black Sumner High School and eventually Wilberforce University.

From there, Ace would start a coaching legacy, matched by few, coaching at four different schools: Jarvis Christian, Bishop, Texas College, and Southern University.

Mumford amassed 233 victories as head coach.

He also won six black college football national championships, and is the winningest coach in Southern University History.

Mumford was a 2001 inductee to the College Football Hall of Fame, and a 2019 inductee into the Black College Football Hall of Fame.

“Ace” Mumford passed on April 28, 1962, and is regarded as one of the greatest historically black college football coaches of all-time.