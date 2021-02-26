Honoring Black History: Point Pleasant’s Ben Schwartzwalder

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We continue looking at West Virginia natives who have had an influence in Black history today by taking a look at Point Pleasant native, Ben Schwartzwalder.

Schwartzwalder was the head football coach of the Syracuse Orange from 1949 to 1973.

Over that time he led Syracuse to its only football national title, in 1959.

More importantly, the 1982 College Football Hall of Fame inductee had a significant history of recruiting and developing black players in the 1950s and 60s — an era in college football when many other programs were not doing so.

Schwartzwalder coached Ernie Davis, the first African-American to win the Heisman Trophy Award. He also coached other great black players like Floyd Little and the great Jim Brown, who may not have gotten the shot they deserved without Schwartzwalder.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories