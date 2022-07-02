MORGANTOWN, W.Va – The Trinity Christian School boys basketball team is just three years removed from back to back state semifinal appearances but are looking to put the pieces of that run back together as athletic director Codey Horton steps into the position of head boys basketball coach.

He’s seeking to resurrect the winning culture that made the Warriors a major threat in Class Single-A for well over a decade before falling on harder times in recent seasons.

“A lot of players, we have 17 that come out for the summer so its a lot of new faces, a lot of old faces but we’re just trying to build that chemistry and confidence this summer,” he said. “We want to rebuild a whole program and I know there was a lot of success years ago, even dating back to when I was in high school ten years ago. I just really want to create a new environment here.”

With growing involvement from the student body, Horton is excited to see where the program can go in his first season and as numbers expand back to their previous expectations, he only sees an upward trend from here.