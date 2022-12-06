FAIRMONT, W.Va (WBOY) – As the seasons turn from fall into winter, more and more athletes decide to make their college decisions official and oftentimes, those decisions have a strong reason behind them.

That is certainly the case with Fairmont Senior’s Mikayla Hose.

Hose made it official today that she will continue playing softball at the next level at Medaille University.

“I had a travel teammate who committed there, and she plays there this year and I’m looking forward to playing with her next year. She was my pitcher, and I was her catcher so it’s a bond I’m looking forward to continuing,” she said.

Hose is set to wrap up her final season of high school softball with the Polar Bears this spring.