MORGANTOWN, W.Va – University and Buckhannon-Upshur met on the pitch with the Class AAA Region I, Section II boys soccer championship on the line Thursday night.

The Hawks set the tone in the opening 15 minutes with Braden Bell rising from the crowd to head a corner kick past BU keeper Dalton Auvil to open the scoring.

After that, Auvil and University goalie Connor Montgomery held the opposition at bay with plenty of poise, sending the game into halftime with the score 1-0.

Each team had plenty of chances in the final 40 minutes, but it stayed a one-goal game into the 76th when Phom Homklin sent a low cross through the box that Daniel Greathouse blasted home at the back post to make it 2-0.

The score held there, and University is the 2022 Class AAA Region I, Section II champion.

The Hawks will play for a spot in the state tournament against Wheeling Park on Tuesday at Brooke High School.