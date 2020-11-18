Hott, Elkins hopeful to play in second round of HS football playoffs Sunday

ELKINS, W.Va. – The Elkins football team made history on Friday night, defeating top-ranked Sissonville 42-27 for the Tigers’ first playoff win in program history.

Unfortunately, the celebrations over the historic victory couldn’t even last a full 24 hours due to Randolph County’s standing on Saturday’s School Re-Entry COVID-19 map by the WV Department of Education.

Randolph County was initially Orange, and then worsened to Red on Sunday, meaning that Elkins’ second-round playoff game against Robert C. Byrd wouldn’t be able to be played until this Sunday, Nov. 22. And that’s only if Randolph County improves to Gold status or better by Saturday.

Elkins head coach, Evan Hott, is hopeful that can happen.

“I think that with us and Tygarts Valley both being in-county schools and both still being in the playoffs, I think people are going to be apt to get out there and test so we can continue to play,” Hott said on Tuesday. “We’re not going to talk about it too much in practice. We’re going to try to control what we can. What color we are, it’s kind of out of our control.”

Randolph County was once again Orange on Tuesday’s daily COVID-19 map by the WV DHHR.

If the county is still Orange or Red on Saturday at the release of the WV Department of Education’s map, it would mark the end of Elkins’ season.