How much does the HS football playoff field change each year?

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – NFL fans hear the stat about the number of playoff teams that change from year-to-year every season. That number is around 6.4, meaning that, on average, six new teams make the postseason each season in the National Football League.

But what about high school football?

It’s the only high school sport in the state in which every team in the state doesn’t have a representative in the postseason.

I took a look back through the last five years of the high school football playoffs. (Note: this time period was selected due to the fact that the last time the WVSSAC Classifications changed was between the 2015 and 2016 school years.)

Here’s what I found:

The Wild West that is Single-A Football

Class A football’s playoff picture changes the most, by far, out of the three classifications in West Virginia.

On average, there have been 7.5 new teams in the postseason each year going back to 2016.

That stat is amazing given the fact that only 16 teams make the postseason in each class. So, nearly have of the playoff picture is completely different year-to-year.

And that number was even greater in 2019, when there were nine new Single-A teams in the playoffs — that’s more than half the field.

Triple-A Playoffs: Rinse, Wash and Repeat

Class AAA has seen the fewest number of changes in its playoff picture from one year to the next.

On average, only 3.25 new teams enter the postseason from year-to-year.

This is partially because Triple-A has the fewest teams on any class in the state, though that number does increase this year with the latest WVSSAC reclassifications.

Triple-A also, on average, sees the lowest number of teams (1.75 per year) from our region in the playoffs.

Double-A in the Middle

Class AA sees around six new teams in the football postseason each year.

Since 2016, 5.75 new clubs make the playoffs on average.

Double-A also sees the most teams (5 per year) from our viewing area in the playoffs each year. that, in fact, was the exact number of local teams in that class that were in the postseason in 2019.

And of course, Abbie and I gave our picks on who we think will be in the postseason this year, as part of our Interactive HS Football series.

The high school football season gets started on Sept. 3 and 4.