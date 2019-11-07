How Potential MiLB changes could impact West Virginia’s four minor league clubs

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – We told you Tuesday about potential changes that could be coming to Minor League Baseball from just a Black Bears stand point.

Wanted to paint a little bit of a bigger picture here when it comes to minor league baseball in West Virginia as a whole.

The Mountain State is home to four minor league clubs.

All four could be subjects to changes if or when significant changes happen in upcoming Professional Baseball Agreement negotiations.

But with that being said, West Virginia baseball fans don’t have to be worried for now.

“I would be very surprised if there were no teams in West Virginia. But it’s awful early in the process. We’re going to do everything as we can to save all four of them in the cities that they’re in. That’s our goal and that’s what we’re hoping to do. But there’s still a long way to go in negotiations,” MiLB Senior Director of Communications Jeff Lantz said.