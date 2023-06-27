PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WBOY) — The Pittsburgh Steelers are gearing up to start training camp next month and have released details on how fans can watch the black and gold at work.

According to the Steelers’ website, fans can get tickets for the 2023 Steelers Training Camp via Ticketmaster beginning Tuesday, June 27. The team emphasized that admission to the event is free, but all attendees swill be required to have a mobile ticket.

Fans who attend training camp will reportedly be eligible to win prizes and giveaways by the team, participate in family activities, photo opportunities and get Steelers gear directly from the team via the Steelers Pro Shop.

To purchase tickets to Steelers training camp, click here.