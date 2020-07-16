HS Basketball postseason dates, pairings set

CLAKRSBURG, W.Va. – Section and region pairings, as well as dates for the postseason have been set for high school boys and girls basketball in West Virginia.
The boys basketball state tournament is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 16 in Charleston.
For fans that make the annual trip to the state’s capital city for high school basketball state tournament, they are used to having those tournaments starting on a Wednesday.
But not this coming year, as high school basketball teams will be split up into four different classifications.
Read More: New High School Hoops 4 Class System
The classifications were released in December, with a number of teams in our area changing at least one classification level.
Sectional round playoffs for boys basketball will begin on Feb. 26, and run through March 6, with the girls basketball postseason starting the week before.
Below are the postseason pairings for boys and girls basketball.
Boys Basketball
AAAA
Region I
Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Wheeling Park
Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University
Region II
Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills
Section 2 Jefferson, Musselman, Washington
Region III
Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston
Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson
Region IV
Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley
Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albans
AAA
Region I
Section 1 North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central
Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Hampshire, Keyser, Trinity,
Region II
Section 1 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Grafton, Notre Dame, Philip Barbour
Section 2 Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty H, Lincoln, Robert C Byrd
Region III
Section 1 Independence, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside
Section 2 Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville
Region IV
Section 1 Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield
Section 2 Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, Wayne
AA
Region I
Section 1 Magnolia, Ritchie County, St. Marys
Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County
Region II
Section 1 Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg
Section 2 Braxton County, Clay County, South Harrison
Region III
Section 1 Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East
Section 2 Liberty R, Chapmanville Regional, Mingo Central
Region IV
Section 1 Buffalo, Poca, St. Joseph Central
Section 2 Charleston Catholic, Ravenswood, Roane County
A
Region I
Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley
Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian
Region II
Section 1 East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union
Section 2 Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley
Region III
Section 1 Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, River View
Section 2 Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County
Region IV
Section 1 Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van
Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama
GIRLS BASKETBALL
AAAA
Region I
Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Wheeling Park
Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University
Region II
Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills
Section 2 Jefferson, Musselman, Washington
Region III
Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston
Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson
Region IV
Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley
Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albans
AAA
Region I
Section 1 North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central
Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Hampshire, Keyser
Region II
Section 1 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr, Grafton, Philip Barbour
Section 2 Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty H, Lincoln, Robert C Byrd,
Region III
Section 1 Independence, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside
Section 2 Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville
Region IV
Section 1 Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield
Section 2 Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, St. Joseph Central, Wayne
AA
Region I
Section 1 Magnolia, St. Marys, Ritchie County
Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County
Region II
Section 1 Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg
Section 2 Braxton County, Notre Dame, South Harrison, Trinity
Region III
Section 1 Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East
Section 2 Chapmanville Regional, Mingo Central, Liberty R
Region IV
Section 1 Buffalo, Charleston Catholic, Poca
Section 2 Clay County, Ravenswood, Roane County,
A
Region I
Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley
Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian
Region II
Section 1 East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union
Section 2 Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley
Region III
Section 1 Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, RiverView
Section 2 Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County
Region IV
Section 1 Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van
Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama