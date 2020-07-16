HS Basketball postseason dates, pairings set

CLAKRSBURG, W.Va. – Section and region pairings, as well as dates for the postseason have been set for high school boys and girls basketball in West Virginia.

The boys basketball state tournament is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, March 16 in Charleston.

For fans that make the annual trip to the state’s capital city for high school basketball state tournament, they are used to having those tournaments starting on a Wednesday.

But not this coming year, as high school basketball teams will be split up into four different classifications.

The classifications were released in December, with a number of teams in our area changing at least one classification level.

Sectional round playoffs for boys basketball will begin on Feb. 26, and run through March 6, with the girls basketball postseason starting the week before.

Below are the postseason pairings for boys and girls basketball.

Boys Basketball

AAAA

Region I

Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Wheeling Park

Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University

Region II

Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills

Section 2 Jefferson, Musselman, Washington

Region III

Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston

Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

Region IV

Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley

Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albans

AAA

Region I

Section 1 North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central

Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Hampshire, Keyser, Trinity,

Region II

Section 1 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr., Grafton, Notre Dame, Philip Barbour

Section 2 Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty H, Lincoln, Robert C Byrd

Region III

Section 1 Independence, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside

Section 2 Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville

Region IV

Section 1 Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield

Section 2 Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, Wayne

AA

Region I

Section 1 Magnolia, Ritchie County, St. Marys

Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County

Region II

Section 1 Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg

Section 2 Braxton County, Clay County, South Harrison

Region III

Section 1 Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East

Section 2 Liberty R, Chapmanville Regional, Mingo Central

Region IV

Section 1 Buffalo, Poca, St. Joseph Central

Section 2 Charleston Catholic, Ravenswood, Roane County

A

Region I

Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley

Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian

Region II

Section 1 East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union

Section 2 Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley

Region III

Section 1 Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, River View

Section 2 Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County

Region IV

Section 1 Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van

Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama

GIRLS BASKETBALL

AAAA

Region I

Section 1 Brooke, John Marshall, Morgantown, Wheeling Park

Section 2 Bridgeport, Buckhannon-Upshur, Preston, University

Region II

Section 1 Hedgesville, Martinsburg, Spring Mills

Section 2 Jefferson, Musselman, Washington

Region III

Section 1 Capital, George Washington, Riverside, South Charleston

Section 2 Greenbrier East, Oak Hill, Princeton, Woodrow Wilson

Region IV

Section 1 Cabell Midland, Huntington, Spring Valley

Section 2 Hurricane, Parkersburg, Parkersburg South, St. Albans

AAA

Region I

Section 1 North Marion, Oak Glen, Weir, Wheeling Central

Section 2 Berkeley Springs, Hampshire, Keyser

Region II

Section 1 East Fairmont, Fairmont Sr, Grafton, Philip Barbour

Section 2 Elkins, Lewis County, Liberty H, Lincoln, Robert C Byrd,

Region III

Section 1 Independence, Pikeview, Shady Spring, Westside

Section 2 Herbert Hoover, Midland Trail, Nicholas, Sissonville

Region IV

Section 1 Nitro, Point Pleasant, Ripley, Winfield

Section 2 Lincoln County, Logan, Scott, St. Joseph Central, Wayne

AA

Region I

Section 1 Magnolia, St. Marys, Ritchie County

Section 2 Parkersburg Catholic, Williamstown, Wirt County

Region II

Section 1 Frankfort, Moorefield, Petersburg

Section 2 Braxton County, Notre Dame, South Harrison, Trinity

Region III

Section 1 Bluefield, Summers County, Wyoming East

Section 2 Chapmanville Regional, Mingo Central, Liberty R

Region IV

Section 1 Buffalo, Charleston Catholic, Poca

Section 2 Clay County, Ravenswood, Roane County,

A

Region I

Section 1 Cameron, Hundred, Madonna, Paden City, Valley

Section 2 Clay-Battelle, Doddridge County, Tyler Consolidated, Wood County Christian

Region II

Section 1 East Hardy, Paw Paw, Tucker County, Union

Section 2 Harman, Pendleton County, Pocahontas County, Tygarts Valley

Region III

Section 1 Greater Beckley Christian, James Monroe, Montcalm, Mount View, RiverView

Section 2 Greenbrier West, Meadow Bridge, Richwood, Webster County

Region IV

Section 1 Man, Sherman, Tolsia, Tug Valley, Van

Section 2 Calhoun County, Gilmer County, Hannan, Wahama