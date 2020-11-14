HS Football Class-AA Playoffs: (16) Elkins – 42 vs. (1) Sissonville – 27

CHARLESTON, W.Va. – Number 16 Elkins not only went to Charleston, and knocked off the top seed in Double-A, but they did it convincingly.

Elkins and (1) Sissonville were tight through the first three quarters, but Elkins pulled away with 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to win 42-27.

The Tigers knock off the Indians on the road, and pick up their first-ever playoff victory in the process.

Dante Ramirez scores three touchdowns to lead the way for Elkins, including returning a kickoff 98 yards for a touchdown.

Elkins advances to face the winner of Sunday’s Poca/Robert C. Byrd game.