FAIRMONT, W.Va. – No. 6 Fairmont Senior hosted No. 11 ranked Braxton County for the first round of the playoffs at East-West Stadium on Friday.

The Polar Bears got off to a good start with two back to back touchdowns to lead 13-0 early in the first quarter. The Eagles cut the deficit by six points but they wouldn’t get any closer.

Fairmont Senior took down Braxton County 60-34 and will move on to the state quarterfinal where they will see Independence.