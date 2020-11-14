HS Football Class-AAA Playoffs: (5) Bridgeport-55 vs. (12) Washington-7

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In the first round of the Class-AAA playoffs, No. 5 ranked Bridgeport hosted No. 12 ranked Washington at Wayne Jamison Field.

Bridgeport got off to a good start with four unanswered touchdowns comprised of two from Cam Cole and a pair from JT Muller.

The Patriots would get on the board in the second quarter but the Indians did not stop scoring.

Bridgeport led 42-7 at the halftime break and went on to win 55-7, the final score.

Cam Cole rushed for 195 yards for four touchdowns and went three for four for 95 yards and a touchdown.