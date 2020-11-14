HS Football Class-AAA Playoffs: (5) Bridgeport-55 vs. (12) Washington-7

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. – In the first round of the Class-AAA playoffs, No. 5 ranked Bridgeport hosted No. 12 ranked Washington at Wayne Jamison Field.

Bridgeport got off to a good start with four unanswered touchdowns comprised of two from Cam Cole and a pair from JT Muller.

The Patriots would get on the board in the second quarter but the Indians did not stop scoring.

Bridgeport led 42-7 at the halftime break and went on to win 55-7, the final score.

Cam Cole rushed for 195 yards for four touchdowns and went three for four for 95 yards and a touchdown.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Football Highlights

WVSSAC: Teams in red/orange counties have a chance

Preston vs Brooke - Week 10

Catch of the Week - Week 10

Coverage of the Week - Week 10

Gilmer County vs Meadow Bridge - Week 10

South Harrison vs Tucker County - Week 10

UHS vs Oak Hill - Week 10

Lewis County vs Grafton - Week 10

Ritchie vs Calhoun County - Week 10

Clay-Battelle vs Wirt County - Week 10

Tygarts Valley vs Doddridge County - Week 10

East Fairmont vs Fairmont Sr - Week 10

North Marion vs Liberty - Week 10

Lincoln vs RCB - Week 10

12SportsZone Twitter

Link to 12 things you need to know page

WBOY 12 News Facebook Page

WBOY 12News

Trending Stories