HS Football Highlights Week 9: Preston – 34 vs. Buckhannon-Upshur – 0

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – High school football teams from Preston and Buckhannon-Upshur high schools played one another at University High School Thursday night due to issues with the bleachers at the Knights’ home stadium.

Preston may not have been on its home field, but the Knights certainly had no issues in the first half against its BUHS counterpart.

The Knights led by 27 points at the end of the first half, and won by a final score of 34-0.

Buckhannon-Upshur was coming off a three-week absence, which Duane Stoeckle was hoping would “reset” his team.

Both teams round out their regular seasons next week.

Preston faces Brooke High School, while Buckhannon-Upshur hosts Elkins.

