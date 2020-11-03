HS Football playoff picture starts to take shape with release of Week 10 WVSSAC rankings

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Week 10 of the high school football season begins Tuesday night, and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape as the final week of the regular season gets underway.

A total of 12 local teams are inside the Top 16 entering the last week of the regular season, including two in Triple-A, six in Double-A, and four in Single-A.

Doddridge County was removed from the top spot in Class A after losing for the first time last week. Morgantown moved up four spots in Triple-A after defeating rival University. And three local teams — Braxton County, Liberty and Lincoln — hold the final three spots in Class AA.

Week 10 HS 🏈 rankings are out!!



AAA – (7) Bridgeport, (12) Morgantown

AA – (7) Fairmont Senior, (8) RCB, (11) North Marion, (14) Braxton Co, (15) Liberty, (16) Lincoln

A – (4) Doddridge Co, (9) Ritchie Co, (10) Tygarts Valley, (13) Clay-Battelle #wvprepfb pic.twitter.com/P8WopBJM8j — Ryan Decker (@RDeckerWboy) November 3, 2020

For a complete look at the rankings, click on this link.