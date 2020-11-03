HS Football playoff picture starts to take shape with release of Week 10 WVSSAC rankings

Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. – Week 10 of the high school football season begins Tuesday night, and the playoff picture is beginning to take shape as the final week of the regular season gets underway.

A total of 12 local teams are inside the Top 16 entering the last week of the regular season, including two in Triple-A, six in Double-A, and four in Single-A.

Doddridge County was removed from the top spot in Class A after losing for the first time last week. Morgantown moved up four spots in Triple-A after defeating rival University. And three local teams — Braxton County, Liberty and Lincoln — hold the final three spots in Class AA.

For a complete look at the rankings, click on this link.

