BLUEFIELD, W.Va. – In Class Double-A, No. 10 ranked North Marion visited No. 2 ranked Bluefield to compete in the state quarterfinal game on Friday.

Bluefield came out hot and led 13-0 early on.

North Marion got on the board as Brody Hall connected with Tariq Miller in the end zone and the Huskies trailed 13-7.

But Bluefield proved to be too much and took the 33-10 win and will advance to play Fairmont Senior in the state semifinal game.