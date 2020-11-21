HS Football Playoffs Quarterfinals: (6) Fairmont Senior- 43 vs. (14) Independence- 15

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – In Class Double-A, No. 6 ranked Fairmont Senior hosted No. 14 ranked Independence in the state quarterfinal on Friday night.

Independence got on the board first as Atticus Goodson found the end zone and the Patriot’s two-point conversion was good as they led 8-0.

The Polar Bears answered with Gage Michael fighting his way into the end zone then found Kieshawn Cottingham in the end zone for the two-point conversion to tie the game up at 8.

Michael connected with Cottingham who rushed in for another score before the half and the Polar Bears led 15-8 at the halftime break.

Fairmont Senior came out of the locker room on fire as Cottingham found the end zone again to put the Polar Bears up 22-8 in the third quarter.

Evan Dennison recovered a Patriots fumble which led to Cottingham finding the end zone yet again to put the Polar Bears on top 29-8 in the third quarter.

Cottingham finished the night with four touchdowns to lead Fairmont Senior to a 43-15 win over Independence.

Fairmont Senior moves on to the State semifinal game where they will see No. 2 ranked Bluefield.