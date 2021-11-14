HS football quarterfinal dates and times set

CLARKSBURG, W.Va.- The dates and times of the high school football postseason quarterfinals have been set.

Eight local teams remain in the playoff picture between three classes.

AAA:

6. Jefferson at 3. Bridgeport-Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

5. Cabell Midland at 4. University- Friday, 7:30 p.m.

AA:

16. Fairmont Senior at 8. Robert C. Byrd- Friday, 7:30 p.m.

14. Bluefield at 6. North Marion- Friday, 7:30 p.m.

A:

7. James Monroe at 2. Doddridge County- Saturday, 7:30 p.m.

5. Mount View at 4. Ritchie County- Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

16. Gilmer County at 8. Wheeling Central- Saturday, 1:30 p.m.

