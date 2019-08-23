HS Football Schedule Shake up

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – When Notre Dame High School officially canceled its football season last week, it left an opening in teams’ schedules across the state.

Locally, this impacted teams such as South Harrison, Trinity, Tucker County and Webster County.

Those four teams had to work to find games to replace the Notre Dame game that they originally had on their schedules. And Trinity was already looking for teams to add to its schedule that only consisted of seven games.

All four have been successful in doing so.

South Harrison and Tucker County will now play each other at Tucker County on November 8, the last week of the regular season.

Trinity Christian has added games against a pair of Ohio schools – Fairport Harding and Bridgeport, OH -, and also Madonna.

And Webster County has added a home game against Calhoun County for the second week of the season.

Season gets started next week.