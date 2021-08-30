HS Football Week 1 Highlights: Fairmont Senior- 47, Lewis Co.- 22

WESTON, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior looked dominant, especially in the first half, of its season opener against Lewis County.

The game was played on Monday night due to a postponement.

Fairmont Senior got off to a quick start. Quarterback Dom Stingo connected with Jayden Cheriza, who then took it to the end zone for the first score of the game. Dylan Ours got into the end zone for the two-point conversion and the Polar Bears took an early 8-0 lead.

Germaine Lewis got going after that. Lewis made a big run to set himself up to score on the very next play and the Polar Bears led 14-0.

The Polar Bears didn’t let up, one more score occurred in the first quarter as Dylan Ours ran the ball a whopping 92 yards for a touchdown to give Fairmont a 21-0 lead.

Early in the second quarter, the Polar Bears strike again as Kayson Nealy ran it into the end zone.

Fairmont Senior scored once more before the halftime break. Lewis rushed for another touchdown as Fairmont led 35-0 at the half.

The Polar Bears went on to win 47-22, the final score of its season opener.