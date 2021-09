WHEELING, W.Va. – Fairmont Senior fell to Linsly on Saturday afternoon in its second contest of the season.

Linsly led 17-14 at the halftime break.

In the third quarter, the Cadets would score again for the 24-14 lead.

The Polar Bears did find the end zone once more as Koby Toothman punches it in. But Fairmont would fare no further.

Linsly sealed the deal with a pick six in the fourth quarter.

That would do it as Linsly defeats Fairmont Senior 31-22. The Polar Bears fall to 1-1 on the season.