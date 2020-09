ELKINS, W.Va. - I spoke with Elkins football head coach, Evan Hott, earlier this week about the reception that his team has received so far this season.

The Tigers won't be able to play any games in their home stadium this year after Wimer Stadium was deemed unfit for competition before the start of the regular season. Because of that, Elkins will play only road games in 2020, but opposing teams have been making these games away from home feel like home games.