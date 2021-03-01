HS Winter Sports Team Preview: Fairmont Senior girls basketball

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – Every player on Fairmont Senior girls basketball head coach Corey Hines’ crew has experienced the state basketball tournament in Charleston in every year they’ve played.

With that being said, his team knows how to win.

That starts with junior West Virginia University Women’s basketball commit Marley Washenitz.

Washenitz, the First Team All-State guard, averaged 24 points and 10 boards for the Polar Bears last season.



“When you talk about Marley you’re always talking about her work ethic. Any of her accomplishments is well deserved. I know people don’t understand the work she puts in. If they were to see her work they would understand why she has an opportunity to go to WVU,” Hines said.

The name of the game is experience for the Polar Bears. And the players they return have a lot of it including junior Emily Starn, senior Bekah Jenkins, junior Laynie Beresford and junior Reagan Blasher.





“Emily, she’s excellent. She put in a lot of work this summer towards honing her point guard skills she’s trying to get to the next level also. Then you have Bekah Jenkins, our only senior coming back, but she’s playing hard. She came in good shape, she came in working so that’s great. And then you have of course Laynie and also Reagan so you have some people that have a lot of experience on the floor,” Hines said.

The Polar Bears also have the addition of former Grafton standout and All-State player in Meredith Maier. Hines said she fits into his scheme quite nicely.





“Like I said our motto is still play good D, layups are the key so if you can make the layup and play good defense, you’re going to fit in with us. She has a lot of grit, determination and she works hard too,” Hines said.

All in all, the goal is to win. And they’ll accomplish that by doing a few things.





“Execution. We want them to play together and play hard. Stay safe and injury free. That’s one of the big things that we have to go through this year but we expect all of our kids to play hard,” Hines said.

Hines also said the jump to class Triple-A won’t affect his team, since they’re used to playing tough competition.

It all starts on March 3 against Bridgeport.



