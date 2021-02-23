HS Winter Sports Team Preview: Lincoln boys basketball

SHINNSTON, W.Va. – The high school boys basketball regular season is just ten days away from getting stared, and we continue our winter sports team previews by taking a look at the Lincoln boys basketball team.

Like all basketball teams across North Central West Virginia, it’s crunch time for the Lincoln boys basketball team, with just under two weeks to go until game time. The cougars are doing what they can to fine tune the team, and head coach Jordan Toth says his team has their heads in the game.

“A lot of focus. It’s important right now because we’re trying to compress the time as you said to get everything that we want by the first game so they’ve been great so far with their focus. Practices have went really smooth,” said Toth at practice on Monday.

This Cougars team returns a lot of experience, led by senior captains and returning starters, Payton Hawkins and Zach Snyder. Juniors Sammy Bart and Jeremiah Carpenter return with plenty of minutes under their belt, also.

Toth says he’s looking at other players to make an impact on the floor, too.

“Weston Hildreth is a guy, another junior, who we’re counting on some big thing for Kody Shingleton is a senior this year, nice size to him so we’re counting on him for a lot of minutes,” said Toth. “Levi Moore is a sophomore. Obviously a multi-sport athlete. Another great basketball player that as a sophomore can step in and play some big minutes for us.”

And Toth wants to challenge his squad this year, specifically in seeing more points on the scoreboard.

“Our defense has been really really good the last couple years and that has to maintain,” Toth said. “But we want to try to score a little bit more points this year to put a little bit more pressure on the other team and get out of the 40s and 50s and try and get in the 60s and 70s this year.”

The cougars take on Buckhannon-Upshur in their first game of the season on March 6.