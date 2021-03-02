HS Winter Sports Team Preview: Morgantown boys basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The Morgantown boys basketball team is tied at fifth in the Class Quad-A preseason rankings.

Dave Tallman’s crew, a veteran crew, returns talent and experience and look to improve on last season. Tallman said is starts with the seniors and that includes second team All-State big man Carson Poffenberger.



“Xavior Pryor at the point guard he’s playing really well this year. Carson Poffenberger our big guy inside. Luke Bechtel’s coming back finally healthy for the first time in his career. Then Cam Rice is coming off the football field, couldn’t play last year because of this knee so he’s been a great pick up for us,” Tallman said.

Morgantown’s roster not only packed with senior leadership, but also with juniors who have a major impact on the hardwood.





“Brooks Gage and Alec Poland are two juniors that really shoot it really well and Jalen Goins, another junior who is a good defender for us,” Tallman said.

But there’s a new face impressing Tallman so far as well. A freshman, but indeed a player to watch, in Sharron Young.

So the Mohigans have a decent sized group and the mixture between upperclassman authority and deep talent and it’s a group Tallman is excited about.





“They’re working hard. They want to be really good. Their attitude is right. We have great senior leadership so they have good leadership in practice that they can follow so it’s been really good so far,” Tallman said.

Regardless of what happens this season, the Mohigans will consistently remind themselves to keep going no matter what.





“Just never stop. We wear it on the front of our uniforms. Just never stop. If we have the whole team here, a couple guys here, or a couple guys missing just never stop. Let’s just continue to get better every day and let’s enjoy the opportunity to play,” Tallman said.

Tallman also said the jump to AAAA won’t be too different, despite being in a new section. The Mohigans see familiar opponents this season starting this weekend in back to back games on March 5 and 6.



