HS Winter Sports Team Preview: North Marion boys basketball

RACHEL, W.Va. – Steven Harbert took the reins as head coach of the North Marion boys basketball team this season and with losing the majority of the Huskies starters, he said you’ll see a new style of play that he’s excited to execute.

“The big thing is when you lose guys like the four seniors we had last year, we had 65 or something percent of our scoring about 70 percent of our rebounds are gone. So now it’s got to be a collective effort between the entire team to make up for that deficit and that’s what we’re really looking at right now,” Harbert said.

But who they do return is huge- and not just the talent. Senior Praise Chukwudozie stands at 6’6″ and will be a monster on the floor.

The Huskies also return key players in juniors Tariq Miller and Cruz Tobin.

“I think they’ve grown, obviously physically, but mentally also. They’re being good leaders on the floor. We’ve got praise, Tariq and Cruz Tobin. Cruz is actually the one that’s really impressed me this year so far just leadership skills, shooting the ball really well. Obviously the other two guys are freak athletes,” Harbert.

But many of Harbert’s players don’t have a ton of previous varsity experience, but he’s counting on them to step up and fill big shoes.

“Two sophomores in particular are Preston Williams and Parker Kincell. Both of them, again effort guys, they love to guard, Preston can score the basketball. He’s another one that physically has grown,” Harbert said.

So the Huskies will have to get used to one another. But one thing is for sure, this team is ready to compete.

“We talk every day in practice about energy, effort, and attention to detail. So that’s the big thing with us is that we’re going to compete every single play,” Harbert said.

North Marion faces Oak Glen in its first game of the season on March 6.