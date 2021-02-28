HS Winter Sports Team Preview: North Marion girls basketball

RACHEL, W.Va. – Winning a state title is always the goal for the North Marion girls basketball team.

The Huskies chance at one was taken from them last season after they won in the first round of the tournament, the whole thing was shut down a day later.

But ending with a 25-1 record, head coach Mike Parrish expects his team to build upon last season.

“Just expect them to have another good year, try to pick up where we left off last year. It’s not often you go through two seasons and only have one loss but we only played one of those seasons, it’s sort of like the season should be ending here but we’re just now getting started. So we’re looking for big things out of them and like I said a big key will be staying healthy,” Parrish said.

The Huskies graduated top scorer and first team All-State guard Taylor Buonamici and Parrish said no single player will replace her, it will have to be a group effort.

The team returns the triple threat in senior Karlie Denham, junior Katlyn Carson and sophomore Olivia Toland.

“Karlie Denham is going to be our senior leader this year. She did a lot for us last year, played big in some big games for us and we’re relying on her a lot, she’ll be running the point. Katyln Carson, our post player, big inside, she’s going to have to dominate rebounds, block shots for us and stay out of foul trouble will be a big key for her. And Olivia Toland, sophomore, came in and averaged 12 for us last year she’ll have to have a bigger role this year with Taylor gone,” Parrish said.

But the other starting positions are up for grabs. Parrish has several contenders with varsity experience and he’ll have spark off the bench as well with various players he looks to play a big role.

“We have Kennedy Beaty that played a good bit for us last year. She hit the game winner over at Frankfort. She’s got a chance to start some and she may come off the bench some it just depends on how things go from here on out. We’re still feeling our way to see who’s going to fill in a couple spots,” Parrish said.

North Marion has a long way to go in order to return to Charleston. They’ll take it one game at a time starting with East Fairmont on March 5.