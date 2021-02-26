HS Winter Sports Team Preview: Robert C. Byrd girls basketball

CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Robert C. Byrd girls basketball new head coach Robert Shields has a young crew this season. The team is led by only three seniors so underclassmen will have to hit the ground running in order to make an impact on the Flying Eagles team.

Shields said his team is coming along nicely.

“I’ve seen improvement daily. I mean for the younger girls that are just freshman right now, they’re starting to grasp what we’re wanting to get done. The older girls are helping out. They really get along really well together as a group,” Shields said.

RCB aquired two more players on its roster in the Sturm sisters. Senior first team All-State guard Victoria Sturm and Sophomore Jaden Sturm transferred to Byrd this summer and they couldn’t have came at a better time.

Eagles sophomore leading scorer Avery Childers is sidelined for the season due to a shoulder injury and Shields said those two players will help pick up the scoring.

“Well everybody is going to have to pick up 10 percent that’s all. I mean seriously they’re just going to have to increase their game scoring a little bit and it’s going to help out a little bit because we have some girls that are actually doing that. With Victoria and Jaden both moving into the area and that’s going to benefit us real well in the scoring aspect,” Shields said.

A core group of eight girls will be the backbone of this young Flying Eagles team and they each have a role to play.

Those eight include the Sturms, senior Birkely Richards, junior Rhiannon Haller, freshman Anna Gallo, freshman Olivia Lowther, junior Anna Gallo, and freshman Carleigh Curotz.

“We’ve got Rhi inside you know and with Rhi inside to alter shots and get rebounds we’re going to try and get out and put pressure on people, we’ve got some good speed with Birkely Richards and Olivia. Anna Gallo is working real hard, and Carleigh Curotz a freshman, Martina Howe are really stepping up too,” Shields said.

With a difficult schedule, the Eagles will have to adapt to each other quickly and Shields is confident that they’re on the right track.

“They’ve learned from their mistakes from last year. Now they just have to put finishing touches on that third and fourth quarter which really cost us at times last year,” Shields said.

RCB makes its season debut on March 3 at home against Philip Barbour.