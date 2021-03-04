HS Winter Sports Team Preview: University boys basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University boys basketball team graduated talent that they can’t replace including the tag team duo in first team All-State guards Kaden Metheny and KJ McClurg.

But with that 2019 State Championship in hindsight this young Hawks team is ready to put in the work to get there.



“I think it does make kids work harder because they don’t want to be known as the group that ‘Oh well things were good there until Metheny left or McClurg left’ so I think that’s also made them work really hard,” Joe Schmidle, UHS boys basketball head coach, said.

A rebuilding year for the Hawks? Maybe.

The Hawks team is led by only two seniors, Ryan Niceler and TT Brooks. Niceler recorded several starts for UHS last season and has plenty of varsity experience.

“I think those guys, even though they’ve been on teams that have won a lot of basketball games and won a lot of conference titles and a state title and everything, they want to continue to carry on that tradition and show that they can carry the weight and not just be a role player on a team. I think those two both have the ability to do that,” Schmidle said.

The rest of the team is comprised of junior and sophomore players that are expected to step up and uphold the University name.

The question mark lies with the guards, but something the Hawks aren’t lacking is size.





“I feel very comfortable with our post game. Our bigs are very skilled, very athletic. They all have good hands, finish well. A couple of them shoot real well. It’s just a matter if our guards are going to be able to facilitate and make a few shots from the perimeter to open things up for the bigs,” Schmidle said.

Being young isn’t a bad thing. Schmidle has names on his roster that are looking to surprise Class Quad-A this season.





“Some of the younger guys, Blake Barkley, a 6’7 kid, very long and athletic. He can play pretty much anywhere inside and out and I think he’ll be a big surprise for a lot of people. The Kisner kid who’s here now, 6’6 sophomore, he’s also going to be fighting for a starting job,” Schmidle said.

We’ll see a different team than in the past few years, that’s for sure. The Hawks will see how much they match up in their first game of the season against John Marshall.



