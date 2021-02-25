HS winter sports team previews: Buckhannon-Upshur boys basketball

TENNERTON, W.Va. – The Buckhannon-Upshur boys basketball seniors and head coach Travis Foster are entering a special year.

“The senior boys were my first group whenever I got the job and they were freshman. So I’m so happy for them to where we can get back at it and really get a shot to go after things,” Foster said.

It’ll be a big year for those seniors. Foster’s crew returns plenty of starters including third team All State guard Ryan Hurst.

Hurst led the Bucs in scoring and averaged just over 16 points per game last season.

“The kid’s great. he’s a great athlete and he’s a good kid. He’s a student of the game, he’s always challenging me with different things and to be able to have somebody that’s calm, collective on the floor with his speed, with his basketball mindset and his offensive capabilities,” Foster said.

But Hurst not the only senior to watch on this Bucs experienced and sizable roster.

Foster also mentioned Josh Loudin, Will McCauley, Zach White and Noam Kieth to play a major part this season.

Lots of younger talent is returning as well in junior Lamar Hurst, who averaged 10 points per game, among others.

Foster said this roster is loaded for the first time in a while.

“I think we’re going to cause a lot of problems. We’re a nightmare match up. Even though we are long and we are tall, we can play behind the arc as well,” Foster said.

BU looks to surprise Class Quad-A and Foster thinks this group is the one to do it.

“When you go to scout us or defend us you’re probably going to be scratching your head to figure out okay well you’re 6’6, 6’7 across the board and you can really handle the ball and you can go inside out or have high low action and it just makes it tough for a defense to really come after us,” Foster said.

The BUHS Buccaneers put their progress to the test on March 6 against Lincoln.