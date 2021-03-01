HS Winter Sports Team Previews: Fairmont Senior boys basketball

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – It was during last year’s high school hoops postseason that Fairmont Senior’s season came to an end. But there’s no looking back — the Polar Bears have turned the page to 2021.

Fairmont senior’s boys basketball team began peaking at the right time last season — heating up in the sectional tournament, and was one win away from a state tournament berth.

But the coronavirus pandemic stopped the season. Though, many are looking back to the end of last year, the Polar Bears are only looking forward.

“You put a lid on. You finished the season. Regardless of what we did, how we finished, we finished strong. There’s no carry over,” said Retton. “We’re a new team – a different team – this year. The season was over. There’s no rallying cry. The season, it ended the way it ended.”

Looking forward is a little easier when the present includes senior scorers like Bryson Flowers on the outside, and Jaelin Johnson, who will lead the way on the floor.

“Well I think he’s extended his shooting range, and I think his decision making will improve,” said Retton at practice on Monday. “One year smarter, one year more experienced, one year quicker. All of those things are certainly going to help Jaelin progress as a basketball player.”

Junior center, Eric Smith, has improved from last year, and will be a force on the inside.

Speaking of forces, Retton has a future force to be reckoned with in freshman guard, Zycheus Dobbs, the younger brother of former FSHS all-state player, and current Fairmont State hooper, Zyon Dobbs.

“He’s able to forget about plays. When I say he’s able to forget about plays, if he makes a bad play, he moves on. If he makes a good play he moves on. He certainly plays beyond his years as a freshman. And our guys are excited to work with him, and see his development.” Fairmont Senior boys basketball head coach David Retton on freshman Zycheus Dobbs

The Polar Bears showed plenty of growth last season, and have another year of experience under their belts heading into this season.

And they’re looking forward to their season opener, which is on Saturday against longtime foe, Bridgeport.