HS Winter Sports Team Previews: Gilmer County girls basketball

GLENVILLE, W.Va. – The start of the high school girls basketball season is just four days away. And maybe nowhere are they looking forward to the start of the season more than in Glenville.

Amy Chapman’s Gilmer County girls basketball team forced a Single-A tournament record 44 turnovers the last time we saw them in action. The lady Titans looked poised to compete for a state championship once again. But the COVID-19 pandemic had other plans.

“These players have a mindset. They’re going to get after you,” said Chapman when asked earlier this week about her defense carrying over from one year to the next. “Right now, like I said, they just need to get in shape so they are able to grab you right after a made shot and press. And they love that end of the game. the defensive end. That’s always good, too, is that they want to play good, hard defense.

“Everybody’s back, everybody’s ready to go. They’ve been anxious for this for a while now.”

Fast forward to nearly one year after that quarterfinal game in Charleston, and the Titans are motivated to get the opportunity they missed out on in 2020.

“That’s just something that we hone into, as far as motivation goes,” said Chapman. “Obviously, everyone wants to end up there at the end of their season. Our kids are putting in the work and the effort to get ourselves there, and get us back to the state tournament, and represent our program and our school there.”

Gilmer County returns all but three players from last year’s team, and will be without another key player for much of the season. That means other players will have to step up.

“Carrah Ferguson, she pretty much runs the helm for us. She’s an extension of me out there,” said Chapman. “Malaysia Morgan, just a fantastic athlete, has such a natural ability and has really grown up in the last couple years. I think we’re going to see some big things out of her. Eve Mohr, our senior starter, she’s been playing varsity since she was a freshman, too. So, she’s got the experience.”

Chapman feels her team is a little undersized heading into this year, but says it doesn’t matter how big you are, just how big you play.

The old adage, “Defense travels,” will be put to the test to see if Gilmer County can carry its performance from the end of last season to the start of this one.