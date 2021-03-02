HS Winter Sports Team Previews: Morgantown girls basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The high school basketball season gets started on Wednesday, but unfortunately, that’s not the case for the Morgantown girls basketball team.

The lady Mohigans’ season won’t begin on time, due to a positive COVID-19 case within the program. The delay only adds to the excitement around this team, which made a run to the state tournament in 2020, and has big expectations for 2021.

“Our goal is to play in the state championship game, to play that final Saturday of the season. I think our kids have worked really hard, I think they’ve had that goal in mind all offseason,” said Morgantown head coach Jason White. “And the delay has just been an opportunity for us to work and try to continue to improve to hopefully meet that goal.”

DePaul commit, Kaitlyn Ammons, leads this Mohigans group, and is one of the main reasons expectations are so high.

White feels he’s got a roster that can compete with anyone in the state, both in talent and depth.

“We’ve got four really good seniors,” he said. “You mentioned Kaitlyn Ammons there. It’s the improvement of the other seniors, too. Caitlyn Wassick, Berit Johnson, Reece Moore, all have come a long way, and have done a great job of not only bringing themselves along, but bringing those younger kids along with them.”

It won’t be just the upperclassmen leading the way for Morgantown, as White expects younger players, like freshman Sophia Wassick, to step up and produce when their number is called.

With a team this deep, there’s only one mindset they need to have.

“I’m going to go with selfless, because if we’re not that word, we’re not going to be very good this year,” said White. “That’s why I say, on any given night we could play ten, eleven kids. It’s about them buying in and trusting that, tonight I might only get six minutes, but tomorrow I might get called upon to play 26 minutes.”

Due to the pause on team activities, Morgantown is hopeful to get back on the court on March 9, and play their first game of the season on March 15.