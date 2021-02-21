HS Winter Sports Team Previews: Trinity Christian girls basketball

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – We continue our high school winter sports team previews today by taking a look at Mike Baldy’s Trinity Christian girls basketball team.

The goal for every team at the beginning of each season is to win the state championship. And while that’s still the big goal for the lady Warriors, they have other goals in mind, too.

“Subjectively, we want to overachieve, and the best way to overachieve is to do those little things,” said Baldy when we visited practice earlier this week. “One thing we talk about is shooting 65 percent or above from the foul line. We want to take a charge every game, and we’d like to hold teams under 40 points.”

Baldy returns senior Jaclyn Smith, who will be the leader on both sides of the ball for the Warriors.

“She’s a senior, she’s our leading scorer returning from last year,” said Baldy. “She’s started in two games in Charleston in her career at the state tournament. She’s played in three, and scored double digits in all three of those. She can step out and hit the three, and she’s the best player I’ve ever coached at getting to the foul line.”

Baldy also expects big things out of junior forward, Maggie Mercure. While two upperclassmen will lead the way for Trinity this season, Baldy will need contributions from his younger players, as well.

“We have eight freshmen, at least two of them are going to start. Jaclyn’s little sister, Paige, is a tremendous player, and physically she’s a bully. She doesn’t play like a freshman, she bullies people,” said Baldy. “And then our starting point guard is going to be a freshman, too. It’s going to be Jenna Barnett.”

Barnett’s been to the state tournament in Charleston with the lady Warriors before, as a team manager.

She also finished fourth in the state in the Class A cross country state championship meet in October.

Barnett hopes to help get the lady Warriors back to Charleston this season.

However, if they do, it’ll be in Class Double-A under the four-class system.

Trinity Christian begins its season against rival Notre Dame on March 3.