Hudson holds down fort at QB, leads Hawks in first round playoff win

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The University football team enters the second round of the playoffs after a win over Woodrow Wilson in the first round. That win was much in part to the play of backup sophomore quarterback Luke Hudson.

Hawks’ QB1 Chase Edwards has been out with a concussion in the past two games. That called for Hudson to step in and fill a big role in a pass-heavy offense.

Hudson made his first start of the season in the last regular season game…and what a start it was.

The sophomore threw 14-20 for 319 yards and five touchdowns for the win over Oak Hill.

That win kept the Hawks undefeated record going but what was even more impressive was Hudson’s performance against Beckley that kept the U’s season alive.

“Early in the week it was ‘you don’t have to win the game, just don’t lose the game,” then it was ‘Just go out and do you, you’ll do fine. Just play your game and we’ll win,'” Hudson said Hawks head coach John Kelley told him before the Woodrow Wilson game.

Hudson completed 15-19 for 193 yards and two scores.

“I guess it was a lot of, not really pressure, but it was like this is it. You have to win or go home. I think all of the seniors and all of the older guys were like you do you, you play, we’ll win. It was nice to have that support from those guys. It made it a lot easier to just step in and just play like it was a normal game,” Hudson said.

Hudson also credits his skill players and his line.

“It’s also nice when you have as good as a team as we do. Just kinda go in and do what they do, just get them the ball and they do all the work. Also our line, they’re great. I trust them and they trust me so it was a really easy step in,” Hudson said.

Edwards is expected to be back on Friday when the Hawks host Cabell Midland but John Kelley and company can relax a little bit knowing Hudson is ready to go and reliable if needed.

The Hawks and Knights kickoff at 7:30 p.m. on Friday at Mylan Pharmaceuticals Stadium.