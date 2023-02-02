WEST UNION, W.Va (WBOY) – The February signing period for prospective college athletes officially opened up yesterday and now local high school standouts are making their moves to the next level official with one class a signal caller deciding to stay close to home.

Doddridge County quarterback Trenton Huffman capped off his high school career with a very successful season, leading the bulldogs deep into the Class A playoffs and now his college decision is in ink.

The senior put pen to paper to join the football program at Glenville State, a school he’s built a relationship with over a period of several years.

“I’ve been going to camps down there since I was about a sophomore in high school and of course, we’ve started talking through my senior year about highlights and everything and I went down for a junior day my junior year and we’ve kind of built off that relationship,” he said.

Huffman is one of three Bulldogs set to join the Glenville State athletic programs next year with Adam Burnside and John Blake both signing with the Pioneer track and field team.