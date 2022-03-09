CHARLESTON, W.Va. – North Marion had no trouble in its first game of the state tournament as they move on after a 61-23 win over Keyser.

The Huskies started the game off on an 8-0 run and led Keyser 15-7 after the first quarter.

North Marion only extended its lead from there forcing 22 turnovers in the first half, 35 in the game and earning 27 points off of turnovers.

The Golden Tornado were held to just two points in the second quarter which came from the charity stripe. North Marion took a 30-9 lead at the half.

Olivia Toland’s 19 points led the Huskies on offense along with Emma Freels’ 10 points. Katlyn Carson dominated on defense with 11 rebounds and 11 blocks.

The Huskies are set to face the winner of Logan and Philip Barbour in the AAA semifinal.