Huge first half sends Polar Bears to Regional Final

FAIRMONT, W.Va. – East-West Stadium hosted both Fairmont Senior and East Fairmont in the boys soccer Region I, Section 2 final game on Saturday.

The Bees strike first as Lance Cerullo is fouled in the box. He takes the penalty kick to score his 100th career goal and give East Fairmont the early 1-0 lead.

But after that it was the Fairmont Senior show. Three back-to-back-to-back header goals by Ashton Cecil, Bubby Towns and Isaac Branch gave the Polar Bears a 3-1 lead.

Then Towns scored off of a free kick to give the Polar Bears a 4-1 lead.

They didn’t stop there, Isaac Branch hit a rocket into the back of the net to extend the Polar Bears lead 5-1.

Then Jonas Branch scored off of a free kick for the 6-1 win. All goals came in the first half.

Fairmont Senior repeats as Sectional Champions and they will play in the Regional Final on Thursday.