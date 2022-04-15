CLARKSBURG, W.Va. – Morgantown used a big seventh inning to top Huntington 11-6 at the McDonald’s Classic baseball tournament on Friday.

The Mohigans started off quick as Aaron Jamison ripped off a triple that drove in the first run of the game for an early 1-0 lead in the top of the first inning.

Huntington took a 3-1 lead in the bottom of the second inning.

Jamison then tied it back up with a two-run home run to tie the game up 3-3 in the top of the first.

The Highlanders again took the lead in the third and extended it in the fourth. Huntington led

Morgantown put up seven runs in the top of the seventh inning to secure the lead that it never lost again to win 11-6.