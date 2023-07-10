MORGANTOWN, W.Va. (WBOY) — Former West Virginia University Men’s Basketball Coach Bob Huggins released a statement on Monday evening in regard to his recent DUI arrest and subsequent resignation from the position earlier this month.

In the statement released through his attorney David Campbell, Huggins claimed that he did not write or review the resignation that West Virginia University released in the aftermath of his arrest in Pittsburgh on June 16.

Huggins referred to a previous statement, which read “Today, I have submitted a letter to President Gordon Gee and Vice President and Director of Athletics Wren Baker informing them of my resignation and intention to retire as head men’s basketball coach at West Virginia University effective immediately,” as a “false statement” written in his name and argued that he never signed or submitted a voluntary resignation to WVU.

Additionally, Huggins claimed to have informed the university of his intention to enter rehabilitation following the incident in Pittsburgh but was not provided opportunity to contact a lawyer or discuss the incident with leadership. He said in a statement: “WVU was not willing to speak with me about the Pittsburgh event nor to provide me time to obtain counsel to review my Employment Agreement.”

In reference to the state of the WVU men’s basketball program at the time of his resignation, Huggins said that he spoke with the team on June 17 and informed them that he was unsure of his future but encouraged them to stay at the university, saying: “My players come first and they needed to hear my support for WVU directly from me.”

Furthermore, he stated that after allowing his counsel to review the Employment Agreement that WVU “did not handle the situation appropriately” and he has a strong desire to return to his position with hopes of meeting with the university soon.

Meanwhile, on Monday evening, WVU officials released letters that were exchanged back and forth between the university’s lawyer and Huggins’ attorney.

WVU’s letter to Huggins’ lawyer again strongly questions the allegations, calling them “meritless” and “frivolous.”

The letter details a number of instances, which WVU’s attorney said shows that Huggins did, in fact, resign. It concluded, by again stating that the university will not accept Huggins’ attempted revocation of his resignation and will not reinstate him as the head coach.

You can read the full letter here.

The university also released a letter from Huggins’ attorney which goes into detail as to why he believes Huggins resignation did not fall in line with his contract.

You can read the full statement from Huggins below.